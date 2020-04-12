Kendall Jenner relives one of her most iconic looks

Share it:

Kendall Jenner, who has been named as the highest paid model of the moment, went to her official Instagram account to relive with her fans one of the best looks she has presented throughout her career.

You don't even need to remember Kendall's look, as the drastic change from black to blonde was iconic and considered one of the best decisions the Kardashians' sister could have made.

It was in 2016 when Kendall tried an experiment that immediately went viral, since he had changed his black hair for a blonde color with which he conquered everyone, but this was short-lived, since he only kept it for a few months.

MOOD A shared post by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Mar 3, 2016 at 11:10 am PST





Now, and in the midst of the coronavirus quarantine, the daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner has shared a memory that made all her followers fall in love again, so much so that they asked her to return to that hair color and managed to collect 3 million likes. .

Kendall Jenner is currently one of the highest paid models in the world, this after parading for important and prestigious clothing brands in the best possible way.