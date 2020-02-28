Kendal Jenner confesses that there is a famous person for whom she would work as a personal assistant

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

That the Kardashians are untouchable in Hollywood is something that everyone knows. His figure, from a family reality show, has become an entire institution in different areas such as modeling, cosmetics and television. Therefore, listening to one of them say that she would be willing to work as an assistant for another famous woman is so Martian. It has been the case of Kendall Jenner, who during a recent interview for the firm Calvin Klein, who is an image with other artists such as Justin Bieber or Maluma, has acknowledged that there is a 'celeb' for which he would work organizing his agenda and Assisting you in what you need. That person is, how could it be otherwise, Beyoncé, the best valued singer of the current generation.

But why would he accept such a job? According to the model, just to know for sure what the superstar eats in the morning, as well as to find out what her favorite television shows are – something she may never know due to the secrecy that Jay-Z's wife maintains of his personal life-. And nuanced:

“Do you think I am a fan of the programa Bachelor in Paradise’ program – a kind of ‘Women and Men and American Vice versa’—? Because if it were, I think we could be great friends. ”

Although this devotion to the artist is not something new within the family. Kylie Jenner herself would have already expressed on a couple of occasions her wishes for Beyoncé to go to one of her parties – on one occasion she even reserved a chair with her name – while the relationship that the singer and Kim Kardashian always maintain It has been plagued by unknowns: do they get along? Have they got to know each other thoroughly? Recently it was a source close to the interpreter who spoke with the ‘Page Six’ media and got us out of doubt:

"Beyoncé never really liked Kim, tolerates her because of the friendship between her husbands and because they have friends in common, like Jennifer Lopez, but she has always been a bit cold with her."

Oops! Apparently, the model will have to work a little more thoroughly that work as an assistant if one day she really wants to be part of the intimate circle of the singer, something that not even her older sister has achieved. Meanwhile, if you don't want to be Beyoncé's assistant, but to look a bit more like Kendall, you can't miss this fun viral video: