Kena Bridge of Spirits: the update from PS4 to PS5 will be free

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With the imminent transition to the next generation of consoles there is more and more curiosity from users who would like to know more information about the presence of free upgrades for the upcoming titles. According to a tweet from Ember Lab, the new Kena: Bridge of Spirits will be among the games that will support this feature.

Responding to a fan on Twitter, the official account of the game has indeed confirmed that users who will purchase the product in version PlayStation 4 they will then be able to download the edition for PlayStation 5. Although the absence of payment for the upgrade has been confirmed, the details on the duration of the "promotion" are not yet clear. According to the developers, in fact, there could be a precise time frame within which players will be able to take advantage of the update, a bit as announced by Electronic Arts for its Madden NFL 21.

We remind you that Kena: Bridge of Spirits was announced at the event dedicated to PlayStation 5 games on 11 June 2020 and its release is scheduled for later this year exclusively on Sony consoles and on PC.

Have you already read the new information released by the development team on Kena's magic and combat system?