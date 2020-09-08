Entertainment

Ken the Warrior will kill you with alcohol: the official whiskey arrives in Japan

September 8, 2020
Maria Rivera
“You are already dead” is a phrase we have heard how many times? As everyone knows by now, Japanese Omae wa mo shindeiru comes from Ken the Warrior, a historical manga and anime that was created for Weekly Shonen Jump by Buronson and Tetsuo Hara in the distant 1980s. However, the series still has a boom in popularity today.

The “Sei Already Dead” has become a hit, while in Italy they still sing the historic theme song of Ken the Warrior. This proves that it is not strange if a certain type of merchandising arrives for this post apocalyptic world. in particular, in the last few days the arrival of the Ken the Warrior whiskey and will go on sale on the Japanese online portal Whiskey Mew.

Below you can see the bottles and labels, one with Ken and the other with Raoh. The two will symbolize two different versions of whiskey: Ken will be the bearer of a whiskey distilled in Scotland, from the Highland region aged 20 years and an alcohol content of 47.1%; the tyrant Raoh will instead be the promoter of a Speyside Glentauchers whiskey, with herbs, lemon and other aromas, aged for 22 years and with an alcohol content of 51.8%.

Could it be time to replace the historic phrase with a more appropriate “You are already drunk”?

