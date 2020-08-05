Ken the Warrior: the most exciting scenes of the anime

Share it:

After the article dedicated to the five best villains of Ken the warrior, the iconic manga dated 1983 that saw the light thanks to the authors Buronson is Tetsuo Hara, today we want to offer you some of the best moments of the manga / anime that can still arouse great emotions, both among fans of the opera and for beginners.

One of the most interesting ideas of the duo of authors, that is to set a story related to martial arts within a post-apocalyptic context, over time, has managed to prove itself really spot on, also for the high background gloom of some passages and moments, made such by the particular context in which all the various characters (both the protagonists and the supporting actors) are forced to live.

The introduction

Among the cult moments of the entire project it is necessary to mention the introduction of the work itself, able in a few pages (or a few minutes if we talk about the anime) to make us plunge into a hostile world totally upset by the nuclear apocalypse.

In a hypothetical year 199X (the authors, in fact, predicted the end of the world towards the end of the 20th century), we find ourselves in front of a planet Earth where the oceans no longer exist and all known cities have been wiped out.

Faced with this truly bleak and hopeless scenario, we also see some of the most famous monuments on the globe appear quickly, now almost unrecognizable precisely because of the third world war that wiped everything out. The voice of Claudio Maioli then opens the dance to one of the most famous (as iconic) acronyms in the history of souls that, over the years, has crossed the boundaries of the work becoming part of our 360 ° pop culture.

The birth of Ken the warrior

The protagonist, nicknamed not by chance the seven star man, carries on his chest the scars that his former best friend Shin caused him once he made the choice to become a diabolical despot. Although the protagonist has been trained in the techniques since childhood Divine Hokuto School, it is only after the confrontation with Shin that his character changes definitively.

Forced to become even more determined than in the past to survive the horrors of the nuclear apocalypse, one of the first missions that Ken aims to accomplish it is precisely that of returning to Julia, his beloved, to save her from Shin. It will be the latter, during their new meeting, to remain at times shocked by the change in personality of Ken, now much more determined (despite his great humanity) in pursuing his goals.

Rei's suffering

Warrior belonging to the Sacred School of Nanto, proves to be a skilled fighter capable of helping Kenshiro on numerous occasions. The bond with the latter, over the course of the series, will become stronger and stronger, such as to reach a level of fraternal friendship. Although apparently brazen and at times thoughtless, Rei is actually a deeply tormented character, capable however of sacrificing himself for the common good and to protect those he loves. Despite the unbridgeable gap between him and Raoul, the diabolical King of Hokuto, the warrior of Nanto chooses to face him anyway, unfortunately going to face a terrible fate: In fact, Rei undergoes a particular technique that will lead him to die after three days of atrocious suffering.

Among the most impacting moments of the work there is certainly the moment in which Toki (on the decision of the same Rei) decides to use a special technique to make him return for a short time back in force, so as to allow the same Nanto warrior to save his beloved Mamiya before dying. The same moment concerning Rei's departure remains one of the most touching and poignant moments of the entire work.

Shu's death

Another Nanto fighter, the figure of Shu recalls in some ways that of Rei himself, of whom he was a great friend. The warrior, who decides to oppose the ruthless dictator Souther, is also linked to Kenshiro's past, becoming on balance as a real protector of the same, who, without him, would not have been able to reach his unattainable goals.

Immolating himself to save numerous children close to him, Shu decides to climb the huge pyramid-mausoleum erected by Souther in a real ascent of death where the same character puts all of himself to reach the top, so as to avoid the departure of innocent victims.

Targeted by numerous arrows reaching the goal, it will be precisely the mortal blow inflicted by Souther (through a spear) to decree the death of Shu before Ken manages to do something to save him.

The final clash between Ken and Raoul

We conclude this list with one of the most important battles (if not the battle) of the entire series. The clash between the two adoptive brothers marks a real turning point for both warriors, called by fate to use all their power to decide once and for all the name of the one and only heir of the Divine School of Hokuto.

An obviously important battle not only from the physical point of view to decree the strongest warrior ever, because at the same time impregnated with a strong introspective component capable of evolving the clash beyond the simple dichotomy good against evil, effectively making the battle between Kenshiro and Raoul a real opposed way of understanding the world and fighting.