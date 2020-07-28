Entertainment

Ken the Warrior: the Italian theme song for the anime sung live on "Sottovoce" on Rai 1

July 27, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

In the episode of 16 July 2020 by Whisper, the Rai 1 television column conducted by Gigi Marzullo, was sung live with a wonderful performance "piano e voce" la historical Italian theme song of Ken the Warrior, at the request of the guest of the day Andrea Delogu. At the bottom you can take a look at Giovanna Bizzarri's interpretation.

For the uninitiated, Sottovoce is a daily program based on interviews and conducted by the well-known journalist Luigi Marzullo. In the episode in question, the Italian presenter born in 1982 Andrea Delogu asked to hear the opening theme of the anime live, obviously making thousands of young listeners happy. The video was published the following day on the Facebook page Divine Hokuto School.

The signature of Ken the Warrior composed by Claudio Maioli is unforgettable and millions of Italians have literally grown up listening to it every day. Of course reaching the level of the original interpreter is extremely difficult, but the take of the talented Giovanna Bizzarri is certainly able to evoke different emotions.

READ:  Fate / Stay Night: Saber is ready for summer with Misakicos cosplay

And what do you think of it? Do you like this version? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done so yet, we recommend that you spend five minutes of your time to take a look at our review of Ken the Warrior.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.