Ken the Warrior: the Italian theme song for the anime sung live on "Sottovoce" on Rai 1

In the episode of 16 July 2020 by Whisper, the Rai 1 television column conducted by Gigi Marzullo, was sung live with a wonderful performance "piano e voce" la historical Italian theme song of Ken the Warrior, at the request of the guest of the day Andrea Delogu. At the bottom you can take a look at Giovanna Bizzarri's interpretation.

For the uninitiated, Sottovoce is a daily program based on interviews and conducted by the well-known journalist Luigi Marzullo. In the episode in question, the Italian presenter born in 1982 Andrea Delogu asked to hear the opening theme of the anime live, obviously making thousands of young listeners happy. The video was published the following day on the Facebook page Divine Hokuto School.

The signature of Ken the Warrior composed by Claudio Maioli is unforgettable and millions of Italians have literally grown up listening to it every day. Of course reaching the level of the original interpreter is extremely difficult, but the take of the talented Giovanna Bizzarri is certainly able to evoke different emotions.

And what do you think of it? Do you like this version? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!