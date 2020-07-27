Ken the Warrior: the 5 best villas in Hokuto no Ken

Share it:

Ken the warrior, the cult manga released in Japan in 1983 and created by the brilliant duo of authors Buronson is Tetsuo Hara, in the late 80s and early 90s it literally exploded all over the world, even in our country where, thanks above all to the cartoon broadcast on free TV (because it was considered too violent by the Rai and Mediaset networks) away gained a large number of fans. The same immortal opening theme sung by Claudio Maioli has obviously cemented even more the sometimes legendary aura that the manga / anime has acquired over time.

During his wandering in the vast and brutal post-apocalyptic world that is the background of the events, the protagonist Ken – as well as his allies – have met a large number of opponents capable of giving him a lot of trouble. We have selected for you five of the most iconic villains of the manga / anime, to plunge once again into the dark and mature atmospheres of one of the most famous and appreciated shonen ever.

Shin

We open the dances with the first real despot with whom Kenshiro he must confront himself, even though he was once one of his greatest friends.

Shin, literally clouded by his thirst for power, lets himself be carried away in an increasingly dark spiral of death and devastation, which does not hesitate to leave behind as if nothing had happened.

Her love for Julia (actually already engaged to Ken) over time it becomes his primary obsession, later arriving to humiliate and mortally wound the same protagonist just to demonstrate his undisputed (at least according to him) superiority towards him.

It is indeed Shin who indelibly marks the body of the protagonist, imprinting on his body the seven stars of the Ursa Major which will in fact become one of the most iconic and recognizable distinctive features of the character.

The antagonist, belonging to the Sacred School of Nanto, he proves to be a ruthless and brutal individual on several occasions, aware of his power and willing to do anything to win the heart of his beloved, albeit not reciprocated.

In fact, Julia is the only person who seems to be able to keep the warrior at bay who, for her, will sometimes find herself making even harmful choices for her own empire.

Souther

The villain, also belonging to the Sacred School of Nanto, appears one of the strongest opponents encountered by Kenshiro, both for his ruthless and insensitive nature and for his apparent invulnerability to Hokuto's techniques.

The terrible despot, a real tyrant over a vast territory, decides in a delusion of omnipotence to have a pyramid-mausoleum built in honor of its old master, one of the very few people for whom he felt real affection.

In addition to Kenshiro, the vicissitudes of Souther inevitably intertwine with those of Shu, a formidable warrior who in the past took his eyes off to save the young exponent of Hokuto from certain death.

The same protagonist, seeing Shu die crushed under the weight of the tip of the pyramid of Souther, decides to face his opponent again, this time to eliminate him once and for all.

Despite his underlying ruthlessness, the villain (at the moment of death) still shows a slight spiritual change (as well as many of Ken's opponents), feeling in a certain sense justified to open your heart to love again, a feeling that for most of his life he has consciously chosen to suffocate.

Raoul

In such a list he certainly could not miss, the self-proclaimed King of Hokuto, a real terror of the post-apocallitic world in which Kenshiro moves. Adoptive older brother of the protagonist, throughout the first series is the main threat. The devilish warrior, almost always accompanied by his faithful Black King steed, proves himself to be the strongest opponent of the first television series, capable of easily defeating a truly impressive number of skilled warriors thanks to his extraordinary strength and display of the most devastating techniques belonging to the Divine School of Hokuto.

Following the nuclear apocalypse, Raoul decides to use his immense power not to help but to destroy. Thus he begins to create an immense army (in continuous expansion) to subject any person to his will. For a long time intent on even dominating the sky (the only place suitable for emperors), later his obsession focuses mainly on Kenshiro, the only warrior capable of hindering him and making him unable to feel completely realized about his dreams of conquest.

Yuda

Master of the Style of the Red Crane, the villain is probably one of the most multifaceted characters in terms of introspective characterization.

Extremely cruel, besides being a skilled warrior, he is literally obsessed with the very concept of beauty, a detail that will lead him to hate more and more Rei, Nanto's formidable warrior capable of mastering numerous techniques in a perfect way. Throughout history he has revealed himself a skilled strategist, although he cannot be considered one of the strongest warriors in the universe of Kenshiro.

His story intertwines indelibly with that of the aforementioned Rei even in the present, especially when he decides to kidnap Mamiya, leading Nanto's warrior himself to do everything to save his beloved.

The clash between Yuda and Rei it is probably one of the most exciting (as tragic) of the entire manga, also because of a final with a strong emotional impact.

Kaio

He is the most powerful opponent ever with which Kenshiro must face, the real final villain of the second series.

The character probably proves to be the most evil of all, corrupted by a visceral hatred towards what surrounds him in all shapes and sizes.

Extremely amoral and sadistic, after having defeated for the first time Ken crucifies him even going to torture him.

Thanks to his impressive strength and unwavering cruelty, Kaio managed to impose his command in the land of demons, where the events of the second part of the series take place. Considered by many warriors simply invincible, his power is moreover limited by the armor he wears, without which his fighting aura becomes virtually unstoppable.