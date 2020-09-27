Ken the Warrior: how many spin-offs are there on the epic story of Buronson and Hara?

One of the main stories of the 80’s shonen is Ken the Warrior, also known as Hokuto no Ken or Fist of the North Star. No matter what name you know him by, you will instantly recognize Ken and his iconic attack. The story was long, too long according to Tetsuo Hara, but it helped carry the legend down to this day.

The spin-off of Ken the Warrior mainly known are the gaiden, or those short stories about important but not main characters. In particular, there are six of them:

Raoh: The conqueror of the sky ;

; Toki – the Silver Saint;

Yuria: the Star of Maternal Love;

Jagi – the Evil Flower;

Juza the Cloud;

Rei: the Dark Blue Wolf.

More recently, Hokuto no Ken Gaiden Kinyoku no Garuda – Nanto Goshasei Zenshi, a spin-off about Garuda and the style of Nanto, has also joined them. As with any famous manga, Ken the Warrior has no shortage of comic parodies such as DD Hokuto no Ken and Hokuto no Ken: Ichigo no Aji.

A more famous one that has been published until recently is Souten no Ken, also known as Fist of the Blue Sky. This story is a prequel also written by Buronson and drawn by Tetsuo Hara and focuses on the precursors of the Hokuto Shinken style. Its story is underway with the remaking of the authors Hiroyuki Yatsu and Hideki Tsuji on Comic Zenon, entitled Souten no Ken: Regenesis for now paused.

In short, even after so many years the Ken the Warrior story continues in one way or another transcending time.