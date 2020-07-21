Ken the Warrior, Claudio Maioli reveals: "The acronym? It had to be an advertising jingle"

Share it:

"Never, never will you forget / The moment, the earth that trembled / The air burned and then silence". For many of you these words, extracted directly from the 1986 Italian theme song by Ken the Warrior, are still unforgettable. But how were they born? The musician spoke about it Claudio Maioli, a few hours ago, to the microphones of The Republic.

"I have known RCA since the 1970s because of my debut with Battisti", said Maioli in the service of Antonio Nasso,"and in the early 1980s I was still in the same environment on non-authorial assignments. One day the songwriters asked me about Ken, and showed me a short trailer. I had the verse ready, I had recorded it as an advertising jingle attempt for a brand of gummy tablets who then did not go to port!".

The singer continued talking about the success of the series: "The extraordinary thing is that when I took the audition, the director didn't ask me if I wanted to sing it, he said to me "you sing this". I had no solo experience. I only knew of the success of the series afterwards, because honestly at the time I didn't see an episode".

Maioli then spent a few words concerning his relationship with fans, and sang a short excerpt from the theme song. At the bottom you can find the link to take a look at the full video.

And what do you think of it? Do you still remember the initials of Ken? Let us know with a comment!