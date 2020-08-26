Ken Follett’s prequel book about the dark years of the Middle Ages arrives

Share it:

‘It was evening and it was morning’ (original ‘The Evening and the Morning’). This is the Italian title of the new novel by British writer Ken Follett and prequel to the international bestseller ‘The Pillars of the Earth’, arriving at the same time worldwide next September 15th.

The story of ‘It was evening and it was morning’ begins on June 17, 997, when England faced the incessant incursions of the Vikings. The young man boat builder Edgar he is preparing to escape together with his beloved, but his plans are interrupted by a ferocious attack by the Vikings who devastate his town and force him to leave with his family to start over in the desolate village of Dreng’s Ferry.

In Normandy we find the young Countess Ragna, an independent and proud young woman who falls in love with the English nobleman Wilwuf and then decides against the advice of her father, Count Hubert of Cherbourg. However, she soon realizes that the British way of life is very different from what she was used to, and she finds herself at the center of a power struggle.

The novel also follows the events of Alfred, an erudite and idealistic monk who wants to turn his abbey into a teaching center and will have to face Just, an able and ruthless bishop who would do anything to increase his wealth and power.

“Understanding history is understanding our time”, said Ken Follett, who in this book tells the “end of the age of darkness and the beginning of the Middle Ages proper, therefore a time span that is, in fact, between a watershed, between an evening and a morning”.