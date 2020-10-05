Ken Follett, the author of The Pillars of the Earth from Fazio: “Democracy is dying”

To promote his new novel, prequel to the successful Pillars of the Earth, Ken Follett was hosted by Fabio Fazio at Che Tempo Che Fa and was able to explain his (not very optimistic) point of view on the current political situation.

“We are at the beginning of the death of democracy when countries lose their freedom and it always begins like this: with attacks on Parliament, the judiciary, judges, the press and the media. Once there is an attack on all of these, if the government is authoritarian, then it continues with this citizen control program. In the past, countries that have lost their freedom realized late that it was the judges, the judiciary and the journalists who were protecting them“.

As a writer of historical dramas, the author could not fail to highlight some shocking ones parallels between the present era and the dark years of the Middle Ages. The British author said he was baffled by the way his country reacted to the Covid emergency, and admits without problems that the government has been inefficient and has given contradictory information: “After all, ours Prime Minister is what led us to Brexit, we already knew he wasn’t exactly a smart guy and we even found it to be worse than we expected. “

He continued noting that many governments are de facto against the rule of law and against the presence of a legal order above the government. There was no lack of indictments for the “Daily Mail which, whenever judges do something the newspaper doesn’t like, always says ‘Judges are not elected’. Of course they are not elected! They have to be above the government because everyone must obey the law. It is a shocking thing that this principle, which we have had for hundreds of years, is now under attack“.

A situation that reminds him of the implications of George Orwell’s 1984 novel and we hope that disturbing fiction does not once again become a terrible reality. Meanwhile, Follett can celebrate the success of Fu Sera E Fu Mattina, which has already become a bestseller.