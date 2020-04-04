Sports

Kempes in Carousel Deportivo: "I was leaving the field and it seemed that I had played in a zoo"

April 4, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Mario Alberto Kempes, former Argentine soccer player who defended the colors of Valencia in the 80s, He reminded Carrusel Deportivo of what it was like to face rival defenses at that time. How they acted before and how they do it 40 years later.

"At that time the referees always favored the defenders who stuck the most. I was leaving the court and it looked like I had played in a zoo. It was another football, we played it with a lot of temperament. We forwards knew how to receive, but we did not know how to hit. And other You couldn't say anything to the referees. They did not take out the card from the one who hit but from the one who complained"Kempes commented.

Iturralde González, the referee for Cadena SER, has also said that "Before, they hit you on the ankles, on the knees. But they didn't touch your face. So they can see how football has changed. "

Kempes triumphed on his journey through Valencia. He arrived young and left with several titles under his arm. After several years passing through England, Switzerland and River Plate, he retired in 1992. Now, in the United States and given the current situation of confinement, the Argentine has urged to listen to the recommendations of the governments and take the necessary precautions. "We have to listen to those who know. I'm talking to you lying on a lounger."

