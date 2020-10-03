Kemono Jihen has a release date, full details on the Ajia-do supernatural anime

About a year after the announcement of the anime of Kemono Jihen, Jump SQ has finally confirmed the month of release of the series, also revealing that the premiere will be shown in a completely exceptional way during the next edition of the Jump Festa, scheduled for 19 and 20 December 2020.

For those unfamiliar with the work, remember that Kemono Jihen is a manga by Sho Aimoto, serialized on Shueisha’s Jump SQ since December 2016 and currently in progress with 11 published volumes. The series has been a good success in Japan, and has recently been announced the arrival in Italy thanks to J-Pop Manga.

The story tells the story of a strange couple, a supernatural detective called “Inugami” and the young boy “Dorotabou”. The two begin investigating a rural village when, suddenly, several pets begin to lose their lives due to a series of mysterious incidents.

As for the staff, Masaya Fujimori (You Are Umasou, Izetta: The Last Witch) directs the anime at the animation studio Ajia-do (Ascendance of a Bookworm, Kakushigoto), mentre Noboru Kimura (Amagami SS +, Nyaruko: Crawling with Love !, Gundam Build Divers) deals with composition and script. Nozomi Tachibana (Ensemble Stars !, ClassicaLoid) curated the character design.

The anime will arrive in January 2021, in the middle of the winter season. At the moment the distribution in the West has not yet been confirmed.