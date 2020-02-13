Kelly Marie Tran Talks About The Rise of Skywalker

Share it:

We may be reaching the end of the controversy or, at least, at the end of the statements about the changes between the last two chapters of the first trilogy of Disney from Star wars.

"'The Last Jedi' was my first movie, so I think I'm finally starting to realize that when you're in something of that caliber and there are so many people working to do something for love, no matter what you do, there will always be people I'm not happy with it”, Is sincere to MTV (via Looper) Kelly Marie Tran, the actress in charge of playing Rose Tico in the franchise

"I think the best lesson I've learned is to have fun and be present in the moment. So I'm really grateful to have been part of this."Sentence.

Recall that, after the division of the fans after the premiere of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’(Rian Johnson, 2017), in which we met Rose, at Disney they fell apart and removed from the equation a Colin Trevorrow, director assigned to Episode IX, who intended to continue on Johnson's path. Instead, J.J. Abrams He returned to the pitch to make a baipás between his ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’(2015) and finally known as‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’(2019), almost completely ignoring what happened in Johnson’s intermediate episode.

This angered fans of 'The last Jedi', especially for relegating to Rose 76 seconds of footage, less than what the actress had in the last Oscar ceremony.

"There were many characters and, at the end of the day, I had to be part of something much bigger than me, so that's special”, Emphasizes an actress who, whether or not she is playing the role of her life in these restrained responses, knows that she has a lot of career ahead of her.