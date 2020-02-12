Kelly Marie Tran came out more at the Oscars than in Star Wars

Share it:

"One of the reasons why Rose has fewer scenes than we would like her to have has to do with the difficulty of using Carrie Fisher's images the way we wanted”, He explained in his day Chris Terrio, screenwriter of ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' beside J.J. Abrams.

"We wanted Rose to be the anchor at the rebel base next to Leia. We thought we couldn't leave Leia at the base without any of the protagonists we love, so Leia and Rose were working together", he pointed. "As the process evolved, some scenes we had written with Rose and Leia turned out not to meet the standard of photorealism we expected. Those scenes, unfortunately, were removed from the movie."

Clarification or excuse, the truth is that Rose Tico, the character he embodies Kelly Marie Tran in Star wars and that we met in the previous installment, ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’(2017), became blurred increasing the unnecessary dispute between the story of Rian johnson and Abrams's.

All this again removed Twitter during the last Oscar ceremony, gala in which the actress presented the brilliant drummer of ‘The roots’, Questlove, in a brief intervention that could tie, or even exceed in duration, its time on screen during its last galactic adventure.

"Kelly Marie Tran has achieved more screen time in the # Oscars2020 than in The Rise of Skywalker”, They pointed out from the social network.

The truth is Rose only appears in image in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’76 seconds. That minute and 16 seconds, achieved by adding the moments in which it appears in the background without any phrase, could have been really overcome during the Oscar night if we add his arrival to the red carpet and the shot in which he appeared enjoying the performance of Eminem.

Currently, we can see Kelly Marie Tran in 'Sorry for Your Loss’, The series of Facebook Watch, and we'll hear his voice in the animated series of Disney +‘Monsters at Work’, And in the future‘The Croods 2’(Joel Crawford, 2020).