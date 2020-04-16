Keiji Fujiwara leaves us, the voice of Leorio from Hunter x Hunter, Hughes from FMA and Axel from KH

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The world of Japanese animation is losing another important character these days. Keiji Fujiwara has left us, well known in the industry for participating in famous souls. Among the best known roles is that of Leorio from Hunter x Hunter, Maes Hughes by Fullmetal Alchemist and Axel of Kingdom Hearts.

Born on October 5, 1964, Keiji Fujiwara died on April 12 of cancer, a disease he had suffered from after some mysterious retreats in 2016 for years. The family announced his death only after holding a private funeral vigil. Very active in the dubbing sector, Fujiwara gave his voice to:

Hiroshi Nohara in Crayon Shin-chan;

Holland in Eureka 7;

Maes Hughes in Fullmetal Alchemist;

Leorio in Hunter × Hunter from 2011 ;

; Axel in Kingdom Hearts;

Ardyn in Final Fantasy XV;

Reno in Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children and in Final Fantasy VII Remake;

ACDC in Jojo's Bizarre Adventures ;

; Shuichi Aizawa in Death Note;

Shirō Fujimoto in Blue Exorcist.

In addition to the anime roles, he is also known to be the Japanese voice of Robert Downey Junior and therefore to be the Japanese Iron Man. In 2006 he founded his own voice actor agency, of which he remained manager until his death. The whole world of souls huddles around his family and loved ones.