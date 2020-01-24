Keiji Balance: Unlimited Fugo unveiled, the new anime by the co-director of Death Note

Share it:

Announced just a few days ago by the same director, Tomohiko Ito is preparing to return to the small screen with a new animated series, entitled "Fugo Keiji Balance: Unlimited"after working on the likes of Sword Art Online and the television transposition of the manga by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata, Death Note.

There is great expectation with regards to production, especially following the success resulting from the ERASED anime which has made a lot of talk on the net thanks to the excellent adaptation edited by A-1 Pictures. In any case, the official website took the opportunity to seize the ball and cultivate the wave of enthusiasm by showing the public the first trailer of the anime, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news.

From the clip in question we meet two detectives, the rich and daring Daisuke Kanbe, known for the unconventional ways in which it solves cases. Set in the present day, Kanbe is assigned to the Modern Crimes Operations Unit, a team created specifically to separate problematic employees from each other. Inside the unit, the detective will meet his new partner, Kato (voiced by Mamoru Miyano, Light in death Note).

Entrusted to Cloverworks studio (The Promised Neverland), the anime will debut next April for an unknown number of episodes. And you, however, what expectations do you have for this detective anime? Let us know with a comment below.