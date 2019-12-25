Keiichi Hara's wonderland is a beautiful but irregular ecological fable

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The appointment to Lewis Carroll was born in 'The Wonderland' from its own beginning, and is the fundamental engine of the new Keiichi Hara movie, a kind of coming of age fantastic starring a teenager who is suddenly immersed in a mission in a fantasy world.

The film It is built around its insistent relationship with the classic universe of psychedelia and absurdity that, in a repetitive and weak way, softens the surreal layer of the original work to move towards ecological concern.

An adventure with better intentions than results

The film begins the day before Akane's birthday, a shy and self-confident young woman who visits her energetic aunt in search of a gift that her mother says she has ordered. The protagonist appears before in her room, surrounded by elements that advance the later fantasy with, perhaps, too many obvious, like his peculiar doormat, but also nice details, like the scolding of his cat, which Hara later recovers in a court date to 'Alice in Wonderland'.

It will be then when, already in the strange shop of his aunt, Akane is summoned by Hippocrates, a peculiar alchemist accompanied by Pipo, his faithful apprentice, so that he travels with them towards a fantasy world that is in grave danger due to droughts every More usual. The young woman will be forced to help these peculiar characters and, therefore, to the universe of wonders in which it is suddenly immersed.

Despite of striking visual appearance of the film, which in its most inspired fragments leaves fluid sequences and with an unquestionable chromatic richness, 'The Wonderland' accuses too many animations in which the film is closer to the still image animation of twelve frames per second.

In these moments it is especially where the artistic section of a film that pales It also shows no particular interest in your fund designs and characters and with certainly crude animations.

The story of 'The Wonderland' is built rather run over since its inception: a shy flashback is the one that shows the insecurity of its protagonist in the first measures of the tape, while several of the elements of Akane's room will be recovered, later, to give clues about the world to which he will travel and his different and particular places, stories and mythologies.

The problem begins once the characters are inserted in this parallel world, which is armed for the viewer every time they verbalize the functioning of this peculiar universe, the idiosyncrasy of the different places of this or the myths and legends of it. Techniques that are not only poor, but reveal a story where information is not organic and must be given with continuous patches.

There stand out completely decontextualized sequences of the narration that exclusively serve to sow elements that will be recovered later. And although that is how an underlying logic is achieved throughout the film, the forced inclusion of scenes that have no other reason than to function as an explanatory patch makes a story even more irregular, which in itself is already quite inconsistent.

'The Wonderland': Keichi Hara's environmental message inspired by Lewis Carroll

Just as 'Mary and the witch's flower' were blamed at the time for her lack of her own spirit in the face of Studio Ghibli's imposing legacy, 'The Wonderland' accuses certain conformism when making its fantasy universe coherent. And, despite the interest that the film could raise in its pre-eminently ecological concern – along a line similar to 'Time with you' – its low rainfall – never better said – marks the biggest problems of an excessively lax history.

Although drought is the narrative engine of history and its consequences in the different places that Akane visits those that mark its arc of evolution, the low incidence in the problems caused by the lack of water, especially bleached and with little development, turn a conflict that could have a halo of denunciation and greater substance in a reason without dramatic tension and little or no interest.

Knowing that the tape adapts the children's book 'Strange Journey From the Basement' from Sachiko Kashiwaba, the final result suggests if perhaps the original material had little substance for a feature film of almost two hours.

Despite being far from the excellent 'Miss Hokusai' or 'Colorful', two resolute works in which Keichi Hara adapted, respectively, manga and novel, the new film by the Japanese director treasures some interesting ideas and an animated section that, to Despite its irregularity, it finds its brightest moments during its outcome. Yes, 'The Wonderland 'will not remain in the retinas of those who expect a personal reimagining of the Lewis Carroll classic.