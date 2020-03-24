Kefla comes to life in this cosplay that pays tribute to Dragon Ball Super

Share it:

In the series of Dragon Ball Super many characters have been introduced, some of whom have not struggled to find the appreciation of fans. Among many, the Kefla character stands out most.

This is because the original series aside C-18, he did not present strong female characters who could effectively fight against possible threats. So a character like the two Saiyans of the Sixth Universe have been well received for this reason too. Even more so was their merger, Kefla in fact, that in the animated series even manages to keep up with Son Goku in Super Saiyan God and Blu form, and forcing him to use the Ultra Instinct (now iconic technique like the very first Super Saiyan). The character was also recently included in Arc System Works' Dragon Ball Fighterz fighting game. The cosplayer dima_batalov_ has dressed the role of the character on his Instagram profile that you find at the bottom of this news. What do you think of this cosplay? Let us know in the comments.

Meanwhile, the animated adventures of Dragon Ball Super are still on the run. It seems strange that such a success has not yet been certain about its future and there is speculation on Akira Toriyama's possible responsibility for this delay. We at Everyeye will keep up to date on any upcoming news. We leave you with the fusions that fans would like to see in Dragon Ball.