Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken !: Yuasa meta anime review

The name of Masaaki Yuasa it is certainly among the best known to animation enthusiasts. The famous director has in fact managed to emerge as one of the most important personalities of the reference medium, thanks to a series of works able to stand out for the high general quality as well as for the ability to stand out from the majority of animated productions, surprising viewers from time to time with peculiar narrative expedients, overturning the typical stylistic features of the genre or experimenting new solutions in the visual sector. An experimentalism never an end in itself that made souls like The Tatami Galaxy (which appears in the July Netflix releases) or Ping Pong the Animation of real classics of Japanese animation.

Such premises clarify how scorching our disappointment may have been in approaching the latest anime produced with the involvement of Yuasa, or the recent Japan Sinks 2020, which unfortunately turned out to be only discreet, as you can read in our review of Japan Sinks 2020. Yet, despite the anime based on the novel by Sakyo Komatsu it certainly did not prove to be the masterpiece that many awaited with trepidation, even this year the director of Mind Game has succeeded in the enterprise of giving life to a further production able to win the acclaim of the public and critics, as evidenced by the triumph at the Galaxy awards 2020. We could not therefore refrain from analyzing in depth Keep Your Hands Off Eizuoken! (in original Eizoken ni wa te o dasu na!), one of the most interesting works of the streaming platform catalog Crunchyroll, as well as among the best souls of the past winter season.

Midori's dream

The small one Midori Asakusa observes the world with heated curiosity and dreams of living a life studded with extraordinary adventures. A light seems to shine in his eyes and can only shine with greater ardor at the sight of the peculiar urban structure that surrounds; what will soon be his new home. The girl's enthusiasm for the maze of alleys of Shibahama, the city where her family moves during the first episode of the anime, is so intense that it pushes her to explore every nook and cranny reproducing the details in the pages of some notebooks she nicknamed "adventure diaries".

But even a fearless adventurer like Midori is forced to suspend her exploration activity when the rain rages. What promised to be a totally ordinary rainy afternoon turns vice versa into one real turning point for the life of the young protagonist and all thanks to an anime – although it is not just any work, but Miyazaki's masterpiece (made in collaboration with Hayakawa and Takahata) "Conan, the boy of the future". As the images scroll across the screen wonder and amazement take possession of Midori together with the awareness of observing for the first time what is in effect a representation of the world of adventures that has always been dreamed of.

Personally create an anime therefore becomes the main aspiration of Asakusa, a dream that certainly cannot be realized solely with one's own strength, and only a few years after the move to Shibahama, when the protagonist, no longer a child, begins to attend high school, the company will not be able more to be said to be unattainable, thanks to the concreteness of her friend Sayaka Kanamori andunexpected meeting with the aspiring animator Tsubame Mizusaki.

The three girls in fact decide to combine their different talents to found Eizouken, a school club officially intended for film research and production, but actually dedicated to the creation of anime. Thus, Midori, Tsubame and Sayaka's adventure in the world of animation begins from a worn out abandoned warehouse that the school assigns as the official headquarters of the club. A exciting journey marked by amazing adventures on the border between reality and imagination, able to arouse in the viewer the same feeling of amazement and wonder felt by Asakusa at the sight of his first anime.

An anime about anime and much more

Rigorously define the kind of membership of Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! would certainly not do justice to the complexity of the work and the ability to alternate various narrative registers without any forcing, giving life to an extremely multifaceted product, despite only 12 episodes. However, in case you want to bring the anime taken from the Sumito Owara manga back to a specific category, the most suitable label to highlight some of the peculiar characteristics is probably that of a work of meta animation which is an anime focused on animation itself.

Although, as for cinema or literature, there are examples of other works that address, in a more or less broad way, issues inherent to the same expressive means of reference, what elevates Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! compared to other meta animation works it is the ability to be configured as a real one act of love towards animation and not only as an extraordinary journey through the creative and realization processes linked to the universe of souls.

The one traced by Yuasa is in particular a path that pampers connoisseurs with citations and references and takes the less experienced by the hand, making even the apparently more marginal aspects very interesting animation, such as those related to sound effects. Extremely concrete issues and real explosions of creativity and imagination coexist in perfect balance, leaving room for a series of more or less veiled criticisms of the well-known problems of the current Japanese animation industry, however, without these aspects monopolizing the viewer's attention, distracting him from a work that, rather than criticizing the world of souls, aims, as already said, to celebrate it.

The secret behind the ease with which Keep Your Hands off Eizuoken! succeeds in the intent of convey the viewer's attention even in the moments during which the narration focuses on purely technical and specialized topics of animation, it resides in what has always been The most effective way to make a topic understandable and interesting, that is show the passion you feel towards what you want to represent and convey. Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! in fact it is not just an anime about souls, it is the narration of the intensity of a passion; the story of the gradual realization of a dream in which all dreamers cannot help but recognize themselves.

A winning team

Much of the merit of the almost perfect balance of the work also lies in its protagonists and in particular in the trio composed of Midori Asakusa, Sayaka Kanamori and Tsubame Mizusaki. The characters of the three characters are perfectly defined, even without the aid of complex psychological analyzes and, although some necessary simplifications are sometimes used, this does not in any way invalidate the feeling of empathy that the three girls manage to arouse towards the viewer. The total verisimilitude of the characters is certainly not the goal that was aimed at, sometimes preferring to extreme some character aspects of the protagonists, but taking care of the staging and the dialogues to such an extent as to give life to scenes and characters that we can define, ultimately, memorable.

Going into more detail, Asakusa is not particularly comfortable in social relations, but it hides in itself a great vitality and a lively curiosity towards the world that surrounds it, despite the fear sometimes curbs its impetuosity. Mizusaki is instead a jovial and famous model, but the face that made her famous it's just a mask that her parents have sewn on her, behind which lies the desire to be noticed, more than with its beauty, impressing with the perfection with which it is able to capture and reproduce the movement with the animations made by her. Kanamori is finally the character whose peculiarities have probably been chosen to emphasize the most and, specifically, the calculating, disillusioned, cynical nature, but also the infallible nose for business and the ability to maneuver people and situations. managing to get by and impose their will even in apparently the most complex circumstances.

From such a description one could be led to question the reasons that bind Kanamori to the other protagonists and in particular to her longtime friend Midori. The solution to such a question can be revealed by observing the friendship that binds the three girls from a perspective that highlights the complementarity of the characters rather than the divergence, in order to highlight the presence of what we can define as a kind of symbiosis, which makes Kanamori, who plays the role of the producer and manager of Eizouken – dealing with all aspects related to the financing, promotion and sale of the works – the counterweight to the carefree imagination or the complacent perfectionism of the two peers.

The awareness of this particular relationship and the intuition of being true kindred souls, as stated by Mizusaki herself, is only one of the many stages of a wider process of maturation and self-awareness which unfolds through the gradual discovery of one's abilities and the overall detachment from the microcosm of the school towards the real world. During this journey our heroines measure themselves against the concrete challenges of the animation industry, face fears, affirm their identity and, despite various obstacles stand in their way, they never give up on making their dream come true.

The backdrop to the pindaric flights of Asakusa and Mizusaki or to the unparalleled use of Kanamori's oratory art, seasoned with a pinch of intimidation, is the fictional city of Shibahama. It is an extremely evocative setting, characterized by a dense maze of waterways and underground tunnels that cross the different levels, produced by an apparently chaotic yet dense urban development. a certain poetry amplified, moreover, by the aura of mystery that surrounds some architectural structures.

Everything is studied in detail and the various expeditions of exploration of the city, carried out by the characters in search of inspiration, are transformed into a a journey that stimulates the viewer's curiosity and sense of discovery. It would therefore not be too risky to say that Shibahama is the fourth protagonist of the anime, as well as the perfect catalyst for the imagination of Asakusa and Mizusaki, able to fill the void left deliberately on nature or the origin of some places.

With the eyes of fantasy

The aforementioned theme of the coexistence between different natures, whose divergence is the result of adaptation to different contexts, is also addressed through one of the works created by the three girls; a little anime within the anime of rare poetry and depth that stands out among the various works created by Eizouken, but of which we prefer not to reveal further details to leave the reader with the pleasure of discovery. Yet, despite the value of this work and the reflections connected with it, the most intense and successful message of the series is probably to be found elsewhere. Perhaps on the many occasions when reflecting on the relationship between reality and fiction? Or maybe on more specific and always debated issues such as the relationship between art and the public?

The answer lies in our opinion in the sequences that make the Yuasa anime completely unique, that is all those scenes during which the inner world of Asakusa and Mizusaki literally comes to life, overwhelming the viewer in an irresistible carousel of sounds and colors, making him as close as ever to the characters and their unbridled imagination and passion. To shape this world are the drawings and animations made by the two girls with an extremely original and engaging metanarrative game that celebrates not only animation as a means of expression in the strict sense, but also every form of art, transforming Keep Your Hands off Eizouken! in an authentic hymn to creativity and imagination and perhaps in an invitation to reflect on the value and importance of what we define as imaginary.

Therefore, having ascertained the general value of the anime available on Crunchyroll, it is necessary at this point to point out how the remarkable ambitions of the work have been well supported by a artistic and technical sector of excellent level, with animations that meet the high quality standards achieved by the Science Saru studio. It should also be noted that, despite the intentional contrast between the angularity of the design of the characters and the painstaking care with which the backdrops were made and the presence of the aforementioned sequences that translate the inner world of the protagonists into images, we find ourselves in the presence of one of Yuasa's works perhaps less atypical from the visual point of view, in support of one greater general accessibility of the work compared to the director's standards.

The high quality standards of Keep Your Hands off Eizouken! involve, in addition to the animations, also the sound sector, which features first-rate effects and extremely enjoyable music. "Eazy Breazy", the opening created by rapper Chelmico, is a real unique concentrate of style, as well as the perfect introduction to the adventures of the rowdy trio of girls.