Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken wins criticism, triumph at the Galaxy Awards of March 2020

The prestigious "Association of Japanese critics for radio and television programs" announced on Monday 20 April that the anime series of Science Saru and Sumito Owara Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! was chosen as the winner of the Galaxy Award for the month of March 2020.

The award has been given since 1963 to the "Series that contributed to the improvement of the quality of Japanese television". In total the association assigns 12 awards during the year, and awards the best program of the last fiscal year in January. In Japan it is considered one of the most prestigious awards reserved for the television industry.

"The commitment of three high school students to create an anime. The way the series dealt with the theme was overwhelming, and the scenes in which the "perfect world" imagined by the girls joins the real one have something unique"explained a representative during the award ceremony,"An incredibly creative anime with high-level animations, enhanced by the excellent performance of the voice actress Sairi Ito". Sumito Owara thanked with the post visible at the bottom.

