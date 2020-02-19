Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken: the anime by the author of Devilman Crybaby

Share it:

If you are an anime fan, you will most likely know, or have heard of it at least once, Masaaki Yuasa. The director born in Fukuoka in 1965, still little known outside those who hang out in the sector, is one of the most important, creative and talented authors of the modern panorama of Japanese animation, and his works are immediately recognizable. Among his most famous works, many of which are true masterpieces, the film can be mentioned Mind Game and the TV series Kaiba, The Tatami Galaxy, Ping Pong the Animation, is Devilman Crybaby, probably the only animated adaptation capable of doing justice to the atmosphere and size of Go Nagai's manga. His latest feature film Ride Your Wave will arrive in Italy in 2020, distributed by Dynit is Nexo Digital.

After founding in 2014, together with his historic collaborator Eunyoung Choi, an animation studio named Science Saru, where he is carrying out all his projects, Masaaki Yuasa is in better shape than ever and each of his new works immediately catalyses the attention of fans of the medium, who see him as one of the few flags left of the purest and most creative Japanese animation, free from the constraints and compromises of an increasingly saturated market of productions swinging from the point in terms of technical quality. It is therefore not surprising the presence, among his latest productions, of an animated series with the protagonists … the souls themselves! Or rather, people who love making souls. We refer to Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, and, having watched the first 6 episodes available on Crunchyroll, we are here to tell you our impressions.

A magnificent debut

Still ongoing on Japanese television networks, Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! will consist of 12 episodes and is based on the debut manga of the same name Sumito Owaraserialized in the magazine since 2016 Gekkan! Spirits of Shogakukan and still unpublished in our country, placed in ninth place for the Taisho prize in 2018. The anime tells the story of Midori Asakusa, a young and shy high school student with the dream of making an anime set in her school, and her best friend Sayaka Kanamori, cynical, direct and with the fixation for money.

After meeting by accident Tsubame Mizusaki, a wealthy schoolmate with a secret passion for souls (opposed by her parents), the crazy female trio will find herself founding a club for the making of animated films, thus starting an adventure to make their dreams come true .

With an artistic-technical sector of the highest level and an opening that has already gone viral on the web, the debut of Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! it is simply dazzling, one of the best we have seen for an anime in recent times. In fact, just a few minutes are enough for Yuasa to make the Sumito Owara manga, thanks to the character design faithful to the original one but in which the imprint of the director and his studio Science Saru is immediately recognized, and transform it into a real act of love towards the art of animation. The events of the trio of protagonists, all passionate about souls (even if one of them for mere profit reasons) and engaged in the daily challenges linked to the activities of the club they founded themselves, represent the dreams and hopes of the young Japanese animators. Dreams and hopes inevitably destined to collide with obstacles in the real world.

From this point of view the work succeeds, at least so far, in educate the viewer very well on many aspects that come into play in the creation of an anime, from the importance of the background to the difficulties that arise when choosing not to use the aids of modern technology, passing through the visual rendering and the realism of the animations.

And you don't even spare a few more or less veiled arrows at critical issues of the modern anime market, such as the increasingly tiring and exhausting timescales to which employees of a studio must comply to meet deadlines, or the abuse of static illustrations (the so-called "still frames") to fill the holes in an episode's minutage quickly and easily.

Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! in short a didactic but not didactic anime (defect that characterizes for example many episodes of Shirobako, to quote a work with a similar theme), as all these explanations are perfectly inserted in the context, without any forcing.

Genius and creativity at the highest levels

Everything is supported by a simple but well-developed story, fun dialogues and adorable characters despite their stereotypes, among which Kanamori undoubtedly stands out: from the straightforward ways and only interested in money, she is the true matrix of the show so far and her pragmatism makes her perfect for her role, that of supervisor of the club for the making of films (the Eizouken which gives the title to the work).

The characterization of the protagonists is devoid of any visual tinsel typical of souls in a school setting, thanks to the gender neutral animations, and this constitutes another point in favor of the series.

Visually, Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! it's a riot of genius and creativity. Each episode contains at least one sequence in which reality mixes with fantasy of the protagonists, young people passionate by fervent imagination: therefore, a repair of the roof of the building that houses the club suddenly turns into a space adventure on board a spaceship. The way in which Yuasa and his staff translate these sequences on the screen is nothing short of spectacular, and once again testifies to the director's love for one of the most beautiful arts that humanity has ever known, an art capable of to recreate "the illusion of life" (few words to the wise).