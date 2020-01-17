Keep Your Hands Off author Eizouken: "Whatever happens, watch episode 3"

Share it:

At midnight on January 15, the author of "Keep Your Hands off Eizouken!"he posted on his Twitter profile a message addressed to all anime fans, advising him not to miss for any reason what it would be" An incredible episode of an incredible series ".

The young mangaka began by writing in a first tweet: "I have to tell you something about the anime, but now I'm a little drunk and so I have to ask the people in charge of these decisions for permission". One minute after receiving the go-ahead, the author wrote:"Well!!! I'm the author of the manga of Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! and for some reasons I was allowed in advance to watch the third episode. Listen !! In case you don't want to watch the first two episodes it doesn't matter !!! Look at the third !!! The third episode !! It's an incredible episode of an incredible series, don't miss it !!".

The fans obviously started to heat up and after receiving almost 20,000 likes, Owara went back to writing: "The anime is so spectacular that I feel like I've just been given 300 million yen. All my fears are gone".

The tweet is very reminiscent of the one posted by the author of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba before the airing of episode 19. Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! moreover, it is receiving ever-increasing acclaim with the passing of the weeks, and is now considered by many to be the best anime of the winter season. Episode number 3 will debut on January 19, 2020 on Crunchyroll.

And what do you think of it? Will you follow the next episode? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the opportunity to take a look at the splendid Opening of Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken.