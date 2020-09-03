Keanu Reeves turns 56 today and reveals: “That’s until I play John Wick”

Share it:

During a recent promotional interview for the release of his new film Bill & Ted Face The Music, Keanu Reeves he finally let the world know how long exactly he intends to play again John Wick, protagonist of the homonymous and acclaimed franchise action.

While speaking to OK Magazine, Reeves was asked how long he would be willing to play John Wick, and replied: “As long as my legs hold up. And how far the public wants to go“.

Echoing some past statements from director Chad Stahelski, Keanu Reeves seems confident the franchise could go on for a few more years, although – hard as it may be to believe – the star of Matrix today reaches 56 candles. The physical work required on the set of the John Wick it is expensive to say the least, and as is well known it is played largely by the protagonist and his co-stars without the use of stunts.

Recall that a few weeks ago the construction of John Wick 5 was officially confirmed, while the production is currently working on John Wick 4. For how many other chapters do you think the saga starring Keanu Reeves will continue? Tell us in the comment section.

