Keanu Reeves reveals: “I’ve always dreamed of playing Wolverine”

August 26, 2020
Guest on Sirius XM’s Radio Andy program to promote the release of Bill & Ted Face the Music alongside co-star Alex Winter, Keanu Reeves revealed one of his secret dreams: the Matrix star and John Wick has always wanted to play Wolverine.

When host Andy Cohen asked him if he regretted not taking part in a particular movie, Reeves replied with the role made famous by Hugh Jackman: “I’ve always dreamed of playing Wolverine.”

“It’s not too late. It’s not too late for Keanu to play Wolverine, I’ll leave her here.” Winter joked, but apparently Reeves has now resigned: “It’s too late, but that’s okay.”

The actor then reiterated his response in the face of Cohen’s astonishment: “Yes, really. Frank Miller’s Wolverine? I would definitely play him.”

In recent months Reeves has been portrayed as Wolverine in several fan art due to the probable (if not certain) arrival of the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The willingness of Marvel Studios to sign the star of John Wick has also been known for some time, but it is possible that for a role of this importance the producer wants to focus on a younger face like the rumored Taron Egerton or Nicholas Hoult.

