Keanu Reeves returns to Matrix in the new images

'Matrix 4' is already in production (in addition to a series based on the same universe) and everyone has returned for the party. The expectation is incredible, and the pressure for its protagonists even more. Keanu Reeves retakes his role as Neo, as does Carrie-Ann Moss, who returns as Trinity.

Little is known about the plot of the film, to say the least, and theories flood the internet, suggesting time travel and new entries in the Matrix. And it is precisely what it seems that we are in the new images that come to us from filming, since we see a lonely Keanu Reeves walking in the rain in what appears to be the interior of the Matrix. But the important thing is that it rains because … how many times did we see rain in the 'Matrix' trilogy? When Trinity removes the implant from Neo, and when he fights Agent Smith at the end of 'Matrix Revolutions'. Will the rain have an important symbolism in this scene?

This is not the first image that comes to us since filming, since we have seen, for example, the long-awaited meeting between Neo and Trinity on the mythical motorcycle of the female protagonist. 'Matrix 4' arrives on May 21, 2021 and little by little we will be knowing more about the plot of the film and the different characters although, knowing 'Matrix' as we know it, it may be better to continue in uncertainty and ignorance so that we can be completely surprised when the fourth part premiere arrives .