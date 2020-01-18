TV Shows

Keanu Reeves is nominated for worst actor of 2019

January 18, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

Keanu Reeves was nominated in 2019 as the worst actor although he is a favorite for his simple and humble personality.

It was pot the tape called "Reproduction" for which he was nominated as the worst actor of the year at the Razzie Awards.

The Canadian actor appeared in lifelong classics such as "The Matrix" and "John Wick", however 2019 was not ideal for him in the cinema.

The tapes in which Keanu Reeves has participated are "Bill & Ted" and continuing with films loved by all as "Dracula" by Bram Stoker.

They are the actors who are nominated alongside Keanu Reeves:

Gerard Butler
Matthew McConaughey
James McAvoy
Sylvester Stallone
John Travolta
James Franco
Tyler perry
David Harbor

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.