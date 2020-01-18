Keanu Reeves is nominated for worst actor of 2019

Share it:

Keanu Reeves was nominated in 2019 as the worst actor although he is a favorite for his simple and humble personality.

It was pot the tape called "Reproduction" for which he was nominated as the worst actor of the year at the Razzie Awards.

The Canadian actor appeared in lifelong classics such as "The Matrix" and "John Wick", however 2019 was not ideal for him in the cinema.

The tapes in which Keanu Reeves has participated are "Bill & Ted" and continuing with films loved by all as "Dracula" by Bram Stoker.

They are the actors who are nominated alongside Keanu Reeves:

Gerard Butler

Matthew McConaughey

James McAvoy

Sylvester Stallone

John Travolta

James Franco

Tyler perry

David Harbor