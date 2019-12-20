Keanu Reeves has started his training for Matrix 4 and John Wick 4

Share it:

On May 21, 2021 Keanu Reeves fans will have double ration of the action hero of the moment. That day will be released in theaters Matrix 4 and John Wick 4 (unless someone realizes it is crazy and one of the two premieres moves).

The actor has started working on both films at the same time and has done as he always does. Before filming, you have to refresh your notions of martial arts and firearms management, as well as try to learn some new tricks.

The Tarantactical training center shared an image of Reeves wearing a new beard (after having shaved for Bill & Ted Face the Music) and prepared to take action.

It will be interesting to see how Reeves raises the level of the choreographed massacres that have turned John Wick into one of the most relevant franchises of action movies in recent times.