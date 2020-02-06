Keanu Reeves first image with a different look

Share it:

The current cinema owes much to the Wachowski sisters and 'Matrix'. The movie starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss revolutionized the genre of science fiction, action and film in general, why fool us. Released in one of the best years as far as films are concerned, 1999, its revolutionary special effects (yes, I use a lot of 'revolution' but there is no better word to define 'Matrix') left their mark, just like their choreographies spectacular. Yes, okay, those fighting scenes were already borrowed from Chinese cinema. Okay. But that does not detract from it.

Although its two sequels did not get the same impact as the original, 'Matrix' is still under study today, 21 years after its release. The Wachowski have long been warning that they had not yet finished with the world created for the trilogy, and the one who warns is not a traitor. 'Matrix 4' is already in production (in addition to a series based on the same universe) and everyone has returned for the party. The expectation is incredible, and the pressure for its protagonists even more. And finally, we can see first images. Of course, filming.

Twitter account @keanuplanet (Yes, obviously there is an account called that, that Keanu Reeves is our new Messiah for something) has shared images of the shooting, in which we can see Keanu Reeves himself immersed in the scene. Of course, his look is totally different from the Neo we know, since it appears with a beard, with a wool hat and a much more 'vagabundesque' look. What will they be preparing?