Keanu Reeves explains the iconic Bill & Ted friendship quote, here is the video

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The trailer for Bill & Ted Face The Music once again dragged us into the crazy atmosphere of demented saga starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, and now the two leading actors are back to have their say on one of the fundamental themes of the film.

Between trips in alternative realities, absurd situations and unlikely rock concerts, what holds the duo together is undoubtedly the longstanding friendship and optimistic spirit they carry on despite everything. One of the key phrases spoken by Bill and Ted is about “always be excellent with each other, and go with the party!“.

In the Rotten Tomatoes video we see Keanu Reeves unveil the meaning of the phrase: “I think the idea is really to be the best person you can be, and if you can do it, then you can celebrate, right? You will be safe, you will be supported, you will be able to obtain the gift of giving and receiving, the gift of sharing. In the end we are just a group of human beings on a rock in space, and it’s nice to promote an idea like that. It is as if it were a big group hug“.

“Bill & Ted talks about friendship, therefore about the sense of community, about the connections between people, about being compassionate towards others, but also test yourself in the world. The partying part is about that. You may very well be full of compassion but live in isolation. Bill & Ted instead talks about going to live these adventures with optimism, positivity and hope. I think it’s a really cool message“, adds Alex Winter.

More than 30 years have passed since the first film: a demented saga that started under the best auspices, as Keanu Reeves has compared the audition for Bill & Ted to a kind of sexual ritual.