Keanu Reeves, Charlize Theron’s 56th birthday wishes: “You are the best!”

In recent days Keanu Reeves he turned 56 and social networks, as expected for one of the most beloved actors in the world, were filled with messages of good wishes, from simple fans as well as from colleagues and famous people. One of the most popular posts, we imagine, will have been Charlize Theron’s.

Between the two stars there is a deep friendship, born by acting together in films such as The devil’s advocate (1997) and Sweet November (2001), and for a few months, between 2009 and 2010, the South African actress and the protagonist of The Matrix also experienced a short but intense love story.

As can also be seen at the bottom of the news, Charlize Theron posted on Instagram a photo in which he is in the company of Keanu Reeves, writing in the caption: “I love this beautiful human so much! Happy birthday, Keanu. You are simply the best.”

“All this beauty in one image” commented a user. “Guys, you are fantastic” another echoed him. In just over 24 hours the photo has passed i 600.000 like and the comments of this content, needless to say, are many.

Among the many projects of Keanu Reeves there is currently a comic series, BRZRKR, co-created with Matt Kindt, for which a campaign was recently launched on Kickstarter.