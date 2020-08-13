Keanu Reeves, announced the sequel to 47 Ronin: it will be set in a cyberpunk world!

Share it:

Deadline reports that Ron Yuan, an actor who we will soon see in the cast of the expected live-action remake of Mulan, was chosen to direct the sequel to 47 Ronin, cult of 2013 starring Keanu Reeves.

The action fantasy film will be produced by Universal 1440 Entertainment, a production entity of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. "I am incredibly excited to be working with Universal and the production team on this film, which will combine different genres such as martial arts, action, horror and cyber-punk."Yuan said. "It will be an exciting, intense and fun race for spectators all over the world."Not a lot of plot details have been revealed, but apparently the story will start 300 years in the future compared to the first film and will take place in an exotic cyberpunk world.

The original film, we recall, was directed by Carl Rinsch and written by Chris Morgan and Hossein Amini from a story created by Morgan and Walter Hamada. The cast included, in addition to Keanu Reeves, other well-known faces of oriental cinema such as Hiroyuki Sanada, Tadanobu Asano, Rinko Kikuchi and Ko Shibasaki. The story told a fictionalized version of the legend of the 47 ronin, a group of samurai who in the eighteenth century who set out to avenge the death of their master who was killed by a ruthless shogun.

For more information, discover the curiosities about 47 Ronin and Keanu Reeves and retrieve our special on the best samurai movies ever.