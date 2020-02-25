Kazuho's new look in Vigilante: My Hero Academia Illegals stirs fan theories

Share it:

As you may know, the epic of Vigilant: My Hero Academia Illegals, a spin-off of the highly appreciated manga by Kohei Horikoshi, has now started its run in a succession of important events related to the last narrative arc of the production, which is making readers much talk.

As Koichi prepares to abandon everything that was in quality of The Crawler, now that his graduation is one step away and that the working world is approaching him, his partner Kazuho – also known as Pop Step – has shown difficulty in putting aside what has been for so long and feels he has to reveal it quickly his true feelings for the boy.

As if all this was not already a good load from ninety on the shoulders of a teenager, the young woman also found herself in a much more dangerous situation. After being deceived by Villain Number 6, Kazuho found herself in a room full of corpses. Yet, inexplicably, the girl has reappeared on the cliffhanger of the last chapter of the work, however characterized by an interesting restyling that you can see at the bottom of the news.

Indeed, according to many readers, the explanation is as simple as it is problematic. In the past the manga had in fact introduced Kuin, a parasitic larva with the Quirk "Queen Bee" able to enter a human host to take control of it, using it as a means by which to use its insecticidal weapons. Well, come to this point and given the developments, it is highly probable that the larva took over Kasuho – which would explain his new look and apparent personality change – to continue his plans, an event that will surely lead to interesting developments over the next few chapters.

