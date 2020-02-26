Kazuhisa Hashimoto, creator of the Konami code, dies at 61

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Tonight it has been known that the developer Kazuhisa Hashimoto, born on November 15, 1958, has died at the age of 61. One of his legacies is the legendary Konami Code that has accompanied generations of players and has become a symbol.

During the development of Thanks to Hashimoto it occurred to him to introduce a combination of buttons that would activate a trick that would allow the team to try the whole game without having to deal with its high difficulty. In the final version of the game, Konami forgot to remove this shortcut and eventually became a legend that ended up permeating many others in the company and being honored in the middle without stopping in the future.

In his career in Konami, the already iconic and remembered by his teammates, Hashimoto worked on games such as Gradius, Gradius III, Parodius, Iss Pro Evolution, ISS Pro Evolution 2, Life Force and The Goonies.

在 籍 時代, 一 緒 の チ ー ム に な っ た こ と は な い で す が, 社 内 で 交流 も あ り, ほ ん わ か し た 雰 囲 気 の あ る 優 し い 方 で し た. 同 じ 船 に 乗 り, 僅 か な が ら 時間 を 共 に し た 者 同 士 と し て, 訃 報 は ち ょ っ と 辛 いも の が あ り ま で も 作 り 続 け て く だ け り ざ い ま し た。 – TECHNOuchi ♓️🅰 (@TECHNOuchi) February 26, 2020

The composer Yuji Takenouchi shared the news on his Twitter profile by dedicating some good words to his partner, with whom he said he had not had direct treatment but had shared some pleasant moment, enough to prove that he was a great person. "As someone who gets on the same boat as you and with whom you share a little time. The obituary was a bit painful".

An innocent mistake made Hashimoto one of those names that are not going to be erased from the history of the medium, as his decision ended up becoming one of the many icons that players instantly recognize as soon as they leave in a conversation.

The mythical Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A, Start has permeated popular culture and is so present that we even saw it on Netflix.