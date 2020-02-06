Entertainment

Kazuhiko Torishima: the man who influenced Akira Toriyama in the creation of Dragon Ball

February 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
The relationship with an editor is fundamental in the serialization of any project within the most disparate Japanese magazines. The publisher, in fact, is not only an intermediary, but also the one who helps the mangaka to conceive and realize the best possible work. Dragon Ballin fact, it is the perfect result of this "relationship".

If you have followed the events of ONE PIECE, then you will know that it was the editor who revealed the end of Eiichiro Oda's manga within the next 5 years, proving the importance of this figure in the publishing scene. However, the inspiration of the legendary Akira Toriyama comes above all from that character who in 1978 then discovered all his talent: Kazuhiko Torishima.

At the time a very young editor for Weekly Shonen Jump, Torishima saw a potential talent in Toriyama. For this reason, spurred sensei strongly on the one hand to improve their artistic and narrative skills, on the other hand, to focus on a work that results "simple to understand". Behind these two simple points lie the two greatest hits of Akira Toriyama, Dr. Slump and Dragon Ball. For the latter work, in particular, many of the choices that fans appreciate today are the result of the creativity of Torishima who, thanks to his genius, even convinced the sensei to make choices that went against the will of the fans in order to achieve a goal top entertainment.

And did you know this particular anecdote? Tell us what you think with a comment below.

