Kaze and the Wild Masks: new video the adventure that celebrates the 90s platformers

The high German spheres show in video Kaze and the Wild Masks, the new sliding adventure developed by PixelHive drawing inspiration from the 90s platformers.

The latest intellectual property of the PixelHive team is based on the tradition of platform for 16-bit console to create a sparkling experience with a modern aesthetic.

The protagonist of this adventure is Kaze, one little bunny who will have to undertake a long journey in the hope of bringing his friend Hogo to safety first by snatching him from angry vegetables (!!!). To succeed in this endeavor, Kaze will have to appeal to all his courage and clash with the legendary guardians of his pixel art dimension to acquire the Wild Masks, of the powerful artifacts that will allow her to master the elements between earth, sky and air.

The launch of Kaze and the Wild Masks is expected in the course of next months on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. From July 21 to 27, Xbox One users will be able to try one demo of the 90s-style platformer of PixelHive and So Tedesco coinciding with the Demo Event of the Summer Game Fest. At the bottom and at the top of the news you will find the announcement images and the video presentation of Kaze's adventure.