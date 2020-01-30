Kawaki has changed: how far will it go in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations?

Share it:

Pending chapter 43 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, fans of the work written by Ukyo Kodachi and designed by Mikio Ikemoto can enjoy the transformation of one of the last characters. Kawaki is a character introduced by relatively little and therefore still mysterious, but has already shown a good maturation.

Initially insolent and careless, Kawaki has lived under the same roof as the Hokage for some time. Thanks to the presence and constant commitment of Naruto, Kawaki has slowly changed starting to weave a different relationship also with Boruto.

This is it culminated in the last chapters of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations where it was really possible to witness the change of mentality of Kawaki. After throwing himself into the dimensional vortex without problems to save the Hokage, he faced Boro without hesitating to shield his own body from the jar in which Naruto was sealed.

But in chapter 42 of Boruto he even shielded the protagonist himself. After carrying out his plan in Sarada, he threw himself into the fray to help Boruto and Mitsuki. By harnessing his powers, Kawaki saved Boruto from an attack by Boron, a gesture that he certainly would not have done in the past.

The fate of Kawaki, however, is far from certain: the first pages of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations in fact, they suggest that sooner or later Isshiki Otsutsuki will be able to get his hands on the boy, transforming him into his banner. But how will it behave before this moment comes?