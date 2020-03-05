Katy Perry is pregnant with her first child

Share it:

Social networks have exploded with the news: Katy Perry is pregnant. The singer has confirmed on her personal Twitter account that her first child is expected with her partner, actor Orlando Bloom. The singer could not have been more original at the time of telling everyone and she has done it through the video of her new song ‘Never Worn White’ in which she appears wearing her pregnancy.

In the image she is dressed in a white dress and touching her gut, revealing gesture that has confirmed the good news. But if anyone had any doubts, she confirmed it on Twitter minutes later. ‘My God, I'm delighted not to have to hide it anymore. Or to go around with a big bag ’Katy told all her followers.

The first pregnancy for Katy Perry and the second child for Orlando Bloom

For Katy this would be her first child while for her partner, Orlando Bloom would mean her second child, since in 2011 she was the father of Flynn Bloom, with whom she was then her partner, Miranda Kerr.

In case any fan had doubts about it and thought it was one of Katy's jokes, she herself has worn her little triplet, which has commented that it is six months, on an Instagram Live.

The baby will arrive next summer and the singer has commented to her followers on networks that she was looking forward to telling everyone.

While the little one arrives and we imagine his face, we are going to enjoy the new music video of the singer who makes us crazy.