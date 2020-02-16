Katy Perry has shared some never-before-seen photos of her engagement party

Share it:

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom They are as in love as ever and want us to know. Or at least that is what they let us see on social networks.

While we don't have details on how the couple spent the Valentine's Day This year, it was the singer who gave us the opportunity to see some never before published photos of the engagement surprise party that the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor did for Katy.

A series of black and white snapshots shared on Instagram to mark a year since their commitment, show all their followers that the party is not small. The happy couple shows surrounded by numerous friends and family, surrounded by a tasteful decoration that where floral details were the main protagonists.

Next to the sweet photos, Katy Perry added a phrase which makes very clear what she feels for Orlando: "A year ago I said that yes to a life of love and evolution … and it was definitely never a dull moment. "

In addition to the declaration of love by the singer, Orlando shared Katy's feeling, giving a 'like' to the photo and commenting: "We don't do stupid things ❤️". Can there be a couple more in love right now? It is practically impossible to find her – with the permission of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, of course.

The couple that started dating four years ago, just at the beginning of 2016, but with the occasional ups and downs in between, since they separated after a year and then they rejoined their paths in April 2018. Katy also confirmed her commitment last Valentine, uploading an unexpected but beautiful post to her Instagram.

These little pills make us crave even more so that the so expected wedding since, if that was the engagement party … The big day promises numerous SURPRISES!