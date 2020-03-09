Katy Perry devastated by the death of her grandmother dedicates beautiful message

Share it:

Katy Perry through her Instagram dedicated a beautiful message to her deceased grandmother, where she showed that she is devastated by her departure.

In her message Katy Perry, she says that everything she is and has is owed to her grandmother Ann Pearl Hudson, who was always a fun and authentic woman.

Also the future mother described her grandmother as a woman fighter, who survived the Great Depression, raised 3 children alone as a seamstress, making G strings for dancers and other similar characters in Las Vegas.

In the long and beautiful message that singer Katy Perry wrote for her grandmother Ann, she says that maybe at this time she must be in a room accompanying her baby in what is waiting for her arrival in the world, what she would like.

I don't know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there's a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday. My heart hopes so. If she is able to speak with the soul in waiting the conversation would probably include “are sure you wanna pick this wild group ?!” There would be most definitely be some sarcasm, a witty quip or two … tbh grandma probably had a glass of her favorite blush wine ready upon arrival to this afterlife … and a most fashionable look, jewels included, naturally. A lot of what I am is because of my father … and he is because of her. She started it all, as she used to remind us and I’m so grateful she did. Family … is there to show us what love can be … sometimes that journey of finding the love is tough to get to AND through but if you can open your heart and let the light lead the way you will find that incomparable love . Ann Pearl Hudson was a fighter. She survived the Great Depression, raised 3 kids on her own as a seamstress, making G strings for showgirls and other such characters in Vegas. She was always authentically herself, funny and full of all the sweet cozy things you think of when you think of grandmas. She gave me crisp dollar bills in hallmark cards, she let us eat her favorite almond cookies from the 99 cent store while we asked questions about the different fans she had on display on her walls. She was a wonderful grandma and I will forever carry some of her in me. When my whit comes out, that's Ann. When my authenticity comes out, that's Ann. When my stubbornness comes out, hell, that's Ann. When my fighter spirit comes out, that's Ann. When my style comes out, that's Ann. May she rest in deep peace and kiss the forehead of the soul to come and let them know everything is gonna be OK, especially now that they have gained an angel to look over them ♥ ️ ♠ ️ A shared publication of KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on 9 Mar, 2020 at 4:40 PDT





