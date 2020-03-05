Katy Perry confirms pregnancy in her new music video

Share it:

After this morning singer Katy Perry announced the release of her new single and music video, Never Worn White, and unleash strong rumors about a pregnancy, now confirms it after the premiere of the subject and in a very touching way.

The interpreter of topics such as Never Really Over Y Part of Me He put aside the dance pop and chose to launch a pop ballad with a deep lyrics in which he reveals to his KatyCats that he is approaching the altar very soon and is very happy with his partner, the actor Orlando Bloom.

With a video full of feelings, the singer also confirmed her first pregnancy, which has caused great emotion among her followers, since she looks very beautiful as a first-time mother and has finally managed to find the love of her life.

The video presents beautiful scenes of the singer while interpreting the romantic and emotional theme to finally show us a sensational postcard of her first pregnancy.

Fans and work colleagues of the famous have spoken before the great revelation and have begun to send all their support and samples of affection in this new stage, without a doubt, a very magnificent for the interpreter.