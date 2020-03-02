Katy Perry clarifies at what point her friendship with Taylor Swift is now

Share it:

Katy Perry has said that, although she writes a lot with Taylor Swift, today they don't have a particularly close relationship.

It has been almost nine months since Katy Perry and Taylor Swift finally buried the battle ax after seven years of fighting. They did it in the best way possible, starring in one of the highlights of the 'You Need To Calm Down' video clip, dressed in hamburger and fries respectively. Since then, we knew that finally the bad vibes between them was history, but we were not sure at what point their friendship Really. Friends without more? Cordial relationship? 'BFF' again? Well Katy Perry has put an end to this mystery and talked about it in an interview.

In case you do not remember (normal, centuries have passed!), It all started in 2012, when Katy began dating one of Taylor's ex, John Mayer (who by the way the latter dedicated one of his songs, ' Dear John '). But the trigger for his enmity was another, and it seems that Perry stole three of his dancers and took them on tour without asking permission. Since then, the pullitas were constant. Well, all this is finally history and they have already made peace. However, and unfortunately, it seems that They are far from being best friends again. Wow, not everything was as beautiful as it seemed.

Kevin MazurGetty Images

Or at least, that we deduced from the last statements of the interpreter of 'I Kissed A Girl "when asked about all this." Well, we do not have a very close relationship, but we wrote a lot, "he said. than it was supposed to record with her the famous video clip in which they make peace. "Although it was difficult, it was important to make that appearance in the video clip. We wanted it to be an example of unity. Forgiveness is important. Is very powerful. If you can forgive your enemy, it's amazing. "

Will they one day have a relationship as close as before? We hope so!