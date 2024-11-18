Katy Perry Announces Global ‘Lifetimes Tour’ with Daughter and Charitable Mission

After a seven-year hiatus, pop sensation Katy Perry will embark on her highly anticipated Lifetimes Tour, marking her triumphant return to the UK stage. The tour announcement comes with two heartwarming twists: the star’s four-year-old daughter Daisy will join the journey, and £1 from each UK ticket will support grassroots music venues.

World Tour Details Unveiled The 40-year-old singer will kick off her global trek in Mexico next April before heading to Australia and reaching UK shores in October 2025. The UK leg includes stops at major venues:

Glasgow’s OVO Hydro (October 7)

Manchester’s AO Arena (October 8)

Sheffield’s Utilita Arena (October 10)

Birmingham’s Utilita Arena (October 11)

London’s O2 Arena (October 13)

A Family Adventure “I’m really excited Daisy can join me on this world tour,” Perry shared enthusiastically. “She is four now, and then she’ll turn five on the road. I’m so excited to introduce her to a lot of places in the world, and we’ll be having fun adventures together.” The singer, who shares Daisy with partner Orlando Bloom, particularly praised London’s family-friendly atmosphere, noting, “It’s so inclusive, and it’s so built for families.”

Supporting Grassroots Music In a meaningful gesture, Perry announced that £1 from every UK ticket will go to the Music Venue Trust, supporting the same grassroots venues where she began her British journey. “I’m proud to donate to venues like Water Rats and Scala, where I played my first UK shows, so they can continue to usher in the next generation of music talent,” Perry explained.

This initiative follows Coldplay’s recent commitment to donate 10% of their 2025 stadium tour proceeds to the same charity, showing a growing trend of major artists supporting smaller music venues.

Fan Experience and Legacy The Lifetimes Tour promises to be a celebration of Perry’s extensive catalog, featuring hits from her latest album, “143,” alongside classics that fans have grown up with. “I’ve been doing a lot of performances that are kind of futuristic, a little sci-fi, and everything has a little bit of that edge to it right now,” Perry revealed about the upcoming shows.

Ticket Information Fans can access presale tickets starting November 20 at 10 am, with the general sale beginning November 22 at 10 am through Ticketmaster. We anticipate high demand due to Perry’s prolonged absence from UK stages and the charitable aspect.

As Perry reflects on her journey from performing at London’s Water Rats in 2008 to headlining arenas, she remains grateful for her fans’ continued support: “I’m so blessed to have already had a lifetime of familiar songs that fans have adopted as the soundtracks to their lives and to continue making music for them my whole life.”