Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom cancel their coronavirus wedding

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who are a couple and expect their first child, as they announced a few days ago, contemplated getting married but it is also made public at the last minute that it will not be so, due to the coronavirus.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry had plans and already many advances towards their wedding that would be in Japan, but because Japan is one of the countries with more cases of people infected with the COVID-19 virus and its variants, it will not be so .

According to information in different news and media portals such as People Katy Perry, 35, and Orlando Bloom, 43, were contemplating getting married next summer in Japan, but stopped organizing the wedding for the coronavirus.

Katy and Orlando live a beautiful love story and it was on February 14, 2019 when they both got engaged in a romantic dinner.

You may also like: Orlando Bloom shares tender photo of pregnant Katy Perry

Katy Perry was in charge of announcing that she was waiting for her first baby next to Orlando, and she did it while launching her new song Never Worn White, a pop ballad.

The happy couple has been dating for several years and their fans have accepted their relationship, they are also the happiest to learn that they expect a child together and will soon get married.







