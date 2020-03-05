Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expecting a baby and the baby reveal has arrived in the new Never Worn White video

Getty Images

In the video of Never Worn White Katy Perry is a modern Venus of Botticelli covered with flowers. However, the look of the video that had already made fans suspicious at the launch is an elegant white dress that highlights the artist's baby bump and new shapes. For almost 12 hours, the interested parties have not confirmed and then: boom! Katy Perry on her Twitter profile started making jokes about how she feels "full"and could no longer succeed"to hold your belly"in this period of his life.

The love story between Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom has been booming for some time: an on / off of public statements and small goodbyes that never really separated the couple. He already has a son with the ex Miranda Kerr her name is Flynn and she is 8 years old: it is a big family where everyone gets along very well (Katy and Miranda too, for Orlando's sake) and this new baby will do nothing but raise the couple's prices Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry. We liked it before, but now that it will become three they will be even better!

Their relationship never goes further from the point of view of the media exposure: they are discreet and over the years they have shown only what they considered necessary for the fans. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been able to build a solid story that resists time, the ex, the work that keeps them separate and long distances. And with the announcement of their arrival first son they confirm what we already knew: when they got together we had seen each other right, if two are so well mixed together there is no destiny that holds.

