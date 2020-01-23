Entertainment

'Katy Keene', 'spin-off' of 'Riverdale', already has a HBO release date

January 23, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Since it ended 'Gossip Girl' We had not found a series that inspired us so much ('stylistically' speaking). Therefore, when it was announced that a 'reboot' we enter a spiral of emotion imagining the new Blair and Serena, their stories and we begin to wonder if their 'looks' will be as wonderful as those of the original. As there is still time for its premiere, our focus is now on the Serie 'Kate Keene ',' spin-off 'of' Riverdale ', whose premiere on HBO will be next February 7.

This new fiction, in which the 'fashion' world will have a fundamental weight, is based on four icons of Archie Comics, being Katy Keene the main character. The young woman is played by Lucy Hale, known for being one of the protagonists of 'Little Liars'. She is a future promise of fashion and, although she works in a department store, she is determined to shine as a designer and for this she makes clothes for anyone who asks for it, especially her friends. Now that we have seen some of the images of this production, we can say that we have fallen in love with the cast styles.

Katy Keene arrives at HBO in February

'Katy Keene', the 'spin-off' of 'Riverdale', arrives from HBO premiere with Lucy Hale as the protagonist

Lucy Hale, as we already told you, is Katy Keen and a great protagonist of this 'spin-off' of 'Riverdale' that arrives at HBO. Next to her is singer Josie MacCoy, Jorge López / Ginger and 'It Girl', Peeper Smith. The plot is focused on their relationships
and the struggle to achieve his dreams. Josie will make the head of a record company look at her, but signing a contract will be complicated by a number of reasons related to her family. On the other side is Jorge, a boy who works in a warehouse, but wants to be a Broadway star.

'Katy Keen' arrives at HBO in February

We will also meet Pepper Smith, obsessed with opening his version of Andy Wharol's Factory, and the boyfriend of Katy, A kid who dreams of being a boxer. The messes and the 'lookazos' are insured. You know, if the roll is cool 'Riverdale' do not miss it. We have already surrounded its premiere date with red. While he comes, tand we left the trailer of Katy Keene.

