Katie Forbes sweeps her beauty and sensuality in the networks

Katie Forbes, The Goddess of Wrestling, devastates with its beauty and sensuality in social networks. Through several images that he publishes on his Instagram account, he looks at his best.

Katie Forbes is a fighter who has impressive success in the ring and also in networks, where she continues to share images of her who project how beautiful it is

Katie is one of the Beauties of Sport and is a former fitness professional model, model and American professional fighter.

This woman's beauty is part of the Impact Wrestling company and works alongside her husband, the fighter Rob Van Dam (RVD).

And apart from being a wrestling professional, Katie has also stood out for serving as an influencer. Through his videos he talks, among other things, about how he has managed to have the figure he possesses.

The body that she has has already become one of the most beautiful and followed women on the Internet and constantly places in her social networks photographs and videos where she shows her beauty.