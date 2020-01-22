Katheryn Winnick Talks About Lagertha's End In Vikings

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If you have not seen the sixth episode of 'Vikings', entitled 'Death and the Serpent', do not read on. There is a HUGE SPOILER. Maybe the biggest in the series.

Well, if you are still here it is your responsibility. As we said, the sixth episode of this last season of 'Vikings' has left us a moment that will take time to digest. One of the most emblematic characters of fiction, not to mention the most, has said goodbye by betrayal. We certainly did not expect that Lagertha He was going to leave this way. But it's done. We must continue.

What did she think Katheryn Winnick of this moment when it was his turn to roll it? Well, as you told TVLine, this scene in which Hvitserk (Marco Ilsø), in one of his hallucinations, sees the great squire as if it were a snake, deciding to give the coup de grace, was the best thing that could have happened to the legendary warrior: "For the story of Lagertha I could not have asked for a better death. They didn't want to kill me after six seasons, but I thought everything has a moment. Lagertha had to go".

"She is not immortal, so she wanted an epic death. Something incredible" added the actress. And yes, of course it was. I don't know if epic, but certainly unexpected and incredible. A lot is going to talk about it, of course. But it is that Winnick, who has been present since the beginning of the series that now airs every Tuesday a new episode in TNT, I wanted to die differently from others. Hence the main reason for not falling into battle. "We've probably killed more than 200 (characters) in these years, so I knew it was something that could be overlooked or not mean much. But I think Lagertha deserves something different and definitely heartbreaking, and I think Michael Hirst did a great job".

She has left happy and satisfied, well, we, too. What will happen in the seventh episode? Next week, more and better.