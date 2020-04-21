 Katherine McNamara reconfirms that the future of Green Arrow and the Canaries would be known in May

Share it:

The actress Katherine McNamara the other day he participated in a talk with BrandonDavis, from ComicBook, and he ended up asking him about the series "Green Arrow and the Canaries", that spin-off of Arrow that was being prepared and that, if carried out, would be co-starring McNamara in her role as Mia Queen.

Despite her starring role in the series, the actress admits that she knows nothing, and as already commented in the past, it was going to be this May when the fate of the series was marked. That was the plan, but now everything has been left in the air.

I have no idea. I just asked the other day and due to the state of the world and everything that is happening, everything has changed. The upfronts, nobody knows what is happening. We weren't supposed to know until May anyway and now at this point, who knows when the decisions are going to be made.

Basically everything is as the actress says. The CW is not even going to be able to finish the production of some of its current seasons, so we will have to keep waiting to see what they do with this other series.

