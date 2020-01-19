 Katherine McNamara advances Mia's story in Green Arrow and the Canaries

Share it:

The next episode of "Arrrow" to be broadcast on Tuesday 21 is the one dedicated to the spin-off series “Green Arrow & the Canaries”, series that is still waiting to receive green light from the chain.

The actress Katherine McNamara, behind the character of Mia, daughter of Oliver, has spoken with TV Guide advancing how her character has changed since the last time we saw her in the crossover “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. And it is that the event of the Arrowverso has brought important changes, among them, that the tragic Star City of the future is gone, and has been replaced by a bright and bright future thanks to Oliver's sacrifice, although Mia will not remember anything about His dark alternative past. This justifies that change of last name that already advanced the synopsis of the episode days ago.

Fundamentally, he is still the same person. She is still the same human being, she was raised by Felicity, but in a completely different set of circumstances. Because of everything that happened in Crisis and the fact that Oliver saved Star City and all the Arrowverse, she has grown up in a Star City that is quite perfect and has not really known any loss or trauma or tragedy in her life, apart from the fact that he has never really met his father.

Although he never met his father, Mia grew up with the Green Arrow legacy, which is something of vox populi, And that will weigh heavily on her.

She has also grown up with this added mantle of being the daughter of Green Arrow and what that all means given Oliver's sacrifice. That brings with it many privileges and many opportunities, but also a lot of responsibility. He is taking it easy and let's say he has grown up in that environment. She is a very intelligent, cunning, sharp and capable young woman, with all the opportunities at hand, but there is no true passion. He doesn't know what he wants to do with his life. There is nothing in your life that gives you that spark. And she is a little looking at this.

Actress Juliana Harkavy has also talked about her character Dinah Lance in the series, as we know she will be another protagonist. As he explains in an interview with Hypable, we can go deeper into Dinah's story in this series, as it is something we don't know too much about.

I think what excites me the most is the fact that there is still much to explore about it. We really don't know much about his backstory out of a past relationship. We do not know about your family. We do not know about your interests. We do not know what makes it work, and what makes it a person and a dynamic character. So the opportunity to explore all those things is very, very exciting.

Part of what will probably be explored a bit is how Oliver's death impacts Dinah's worldview and, therefore, his future life.

I think it changes the way she sees the world. It was the Tem Arrow, so when Arrow is gone, what does that mean? It means we have to really find ourselves. We have to find our contribution to the team, find our own version of heroism. Dina is now looking for that, and she has Oliver as the flame that is pushing her journey on her mission. As an actress, she helps me keep that in my mind, and also helps Dinah on her trip.

Via information | TV Guide | Hypable